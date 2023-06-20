Lincoln Christ Hospital School evacuated after fire breaks out
A secondary school in Lincoln was evacuated after a fire broke out in its Design and Technology block.
Students and staff were moved from Lincoln Christ Hospital School on Wragby Road after the blaze broke out just before 14:00 BST on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had spread to the school's roof space.
On Twitter, the fire service said four pumps were at the scene but everyone on site had been accounted for.
The school is a comprehensive with nearly 1,400 students, including 340 in the sixth form.
