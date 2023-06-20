Boston: Special school plan for bed and breakfast
A bed and breakfast in Boston could be transformed into a school for children with special needs.
The owners of the Boston Lodge on Brown's Drove have submitted the plans to Boston Borough Council.
They said the school would support young people with learning obstacles such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
It would have the capacity to accommodate about 40 pupils, aged between five and 16, and 30 members of staff.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the plan states: "The change of use is for educational purposes to serve as a school catering for pupils with special educational needs with each child having an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP)."
School hours are planned to run from 08.45 to 15:00, with staff working from 07:30 to 17:30.
It would be registered with the Department for Education (DFE) and subject to inspection by Ofsted.
If approved, the school will cover a broad spectrum of subjects including mathematics, science, expressive arts and PE, all while keeping a strong emphasis on reading and literacy.
The plans state the classes would be small with learning broken down into "small achievable parts".
"Reading and literacy will be at the core of the school, if a child cannot read and comprehend then they cannot access the wider world and will be further disadvantaged as they prepare for the adult world and community at large," they added.
Minor construction work would include internal alterations to make some rooms larger and increase the width of corridors.
A date for councillors to consider the application has not been set.
