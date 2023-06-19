Skegness man jailed for life for killing love rival as he slept
- Published
A man who stabbed to death a love rival as he slept has been jailed for life.
Richard Lee Norris, 54, killed Marcus Tott, 47, with a kitchen knife in his flat in Skegness, Lincolnshire, on 2 December last year.
Mr Tott had been in a relationship with a woman who Norris claimed to be in love with, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Norris, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was convicted of murder last week. He was sentenced to at least 27 years in prison on Monday.
Norris was heavily intoxicated with drugs and alcohol when he took the knife from a nearby house and walked to Mr Tott's flat in Grosvenor Road, the court heard.
He found Mr Tott asleep in his room and stabbed him once in the chest, inflicting a fatal 20cm wound, before throwing the blade into a drain.
In a statement read out in court, Mr Tott's sister Sarah said his death was "all too horrible to make sense of".
She said their mother had been left "heartbroken," adding: "No-one should have to go through what we have been through."
Prosecutor Jeremy Janes told the court the background to the killing was Mr Tott's relationship with a local woman.
During cross-examination in his trial, Norris admitted being in love with the woman and said he thought Mr Tott's behaviour towards her was "disgusting".
Norris denied murdering Mr Tott, initially claiming to know nothing about it and later blaming a female friend.
He subsequently admitted visiting the flat but claimed Mr Tott was stabbed accidentally during a struggle.
However, the court heard Norris had confessed to stabbing a sleeping man in a phone call to his mother.
A post-mortem examination found no evidence of any defensive injuries on Mr Tott's body, the court heard.
'Consequences last forever'
Norris's lawyer John McNally, in mitigation, argued his client had not intended to kill Mr Tott and had acted "out of character".
"The blow could have been struck in a fraction," he said. "The consequences last forever."
Norris, who had 53 previous convictions for 184 offences, was jailed for 28 months for burglary in 2020 and had just been released from that sentence when he moved to Skegness.
Judge Simon Hirst said he accepted the murder was not premeditated but that he was sure Norris's intention had been to kill Mr Tott.
"There is no guarantee you will be released," he told him.
