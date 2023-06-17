Driver, 24, dies after car found on roof near Great Limber
A 24-year-old driver has died after a car was found on its roof in a Lincolnshire village.
A red Vauxhall Astra was found flipped over on Caistor Road near Great Limber at about 16:20 BST on Friday, according to Lincolnshire Police.
The driver was seriously injured and died at the scene, officers said.
Police do not believe any other vehicles were involved and they have asked for anyone with information to contact the force.
