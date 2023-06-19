Gainsborough family pay tribute to boy, 15, found dead in river
The family of a 15-year-old boy whose body was found in a Lincolnshire river have paid tribute to the "protective and funny" teenager.
Oliwier Kaczmarowski was reported missing in Gainsborough on 22 May. His body was found in the River Trent four days later.
In a statement his family said they would forever "treasure" their "precious memories" of Oliwier.
Lincolnshire Police have said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
In a statement released via police, his family said: "It's hard to find the words to describe how we're feeling. We still can't believe that he's gone. I don't think it's properly hit us yet that he is gone.
"As his mum, I still can't go inside his room. Sometimes we don't know what to say when people ask us about him. We have so many precious memories of Oliwier and I'm sure his friends have their own memories of him. We will treasure those memories we had with him."
Following his father's death, his family said Oliwier had taken it upon himself "to be the man of the house," and was "incredibly protective" of his siblings and others.
They said: "We were told recently that he stepped in to help someone who had been bullied and took him under his wing so he wouldn't be alone."
The teen, a keen game consoles collector, also had plans to start his own business in the future and wanted to study history at college.
His family added: "Some days it can be painful to think about Oliwier not being here and that we've lost our man of the house. We love you and we will miss you, Oliwier."
The family also thanked the community for their help and support.
