Man appears in court charged with Skegness park sex attack

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in a park in Skegness.

Saad Gomaa, 33, is alleged to have attacked the woman in Tower Gardens on Friday.

Appearing via video link at Lincoln Magistrates' Court he spoke via an interpreter to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Mr Gomaa, formerly of The County Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, was remanded to appear at Crown Court on 17 July.

