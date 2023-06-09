Skegness man Wayne Everitt admits indecent images charges
A man who denied making indecent images of children admitted the offences on the day his trial was due to begin.
Wayne Everitt, 40, of Burgh House, Skegness, had previously said he was not guilty of three charges of making indecent images of children.
He had also denied three charges relating to the distribution of the images.
After changing his plea, he was granted conditional bail until his sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on 4 August.
The court heard Everitt had made the images between 3 December 2018 and 2 January 2019.
Those included 71 still images and one video in the most serious category A, 144 still images and two videos in category B, and 168 still images in category C.
He had distributed indecent pictures between 13 and 18 July 2019.
They included four in category A, ten in category B and 17 in category C.
Lincoln Crown Court was told the defendant, who was granted bail, had been closely monitored since the incidents and no further offences had occurred.
Adjourning sentencing for psychiatric and probation reports, Judge James House KC warned Everitt that did not mean he would not face a custodial sentence.
