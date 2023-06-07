Market Deeping man avoids prison term over 100mph police chase
A driver who hit a police car following a high-speed chase in Lincolnshire has avoided jail.
Tracy Hercules, 24, of Wellington Way, Market Deeping, had reached speeds of 100mph during the chase before he was stopped and arrested on 12 January.
At Lincoln Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and two offences of driving over the prescribed drug limit.
He was sentenced to 14 months in jail, suspended for two years.
The court heard the transit van being driven by Hercules came to the attention of police near the roundabout of the A15 and the A1175.
Phil Howes, prosecuting, said officers had then pursued Hercules, who reached 100mph before slowing to 80mph in the village of Baston.
He said police deployed a stinger device which shredded one of the van's tyres, but the defendant continued to drive for another mile.
The van also struck one of the police cars after it was boxed in.
Hercules then fled the van, but was arrested after being Tasered.
He also tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis.
Mr Howes said Hercules had previously been jailed for eight months in April 2021 after driving at 110mph in a 25-minute pursuit to evade police.
On that occasion Hercules was banned from driving for 22 months and ordered to take an extended driving test.
In mitigation, Hercules was said to have been at rock bottom due to the anniversary of his mother's death when he saw the police cars and realised he should not have been driving.
The court was told he had a young family and worked for a landscaping company.
Judge James House KC told Hercules it was almost inevitable that he would collide with a police vehicle after he continued to drive following deployment of the stinger.
He said the defendant had a significant record for motoring offences and at the time of his arrest had not taken the extended driving test required after his previous ban.
However, he said custody had not worked as a deterrent previously and he had to take account of prison overcrowding and the prospect of rehabilitation.
In addition to his suspended prison term, he was also banned from driving for two years.
He must also complete 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days and 180 hours of work in the community.
