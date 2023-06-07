Death of man found in Boston no longer suspicious, say police

Police tape generic
The man's body was found in April
By Tim Dale
BBC News

The death of a man whose body was found in Boston last month is no longer being treated as suspicious, police said.

The 46-year-old man was found dead at a house on Maud Street on 13 April.

A 68-year-old man and 37-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident have been released with no further action.

A man, 42, has been arrested on suspicion of disposing of a corpse to obstruct a coroner. He has been released on bail.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Following a thorough investigation, which has included a post mortem and interviews with a number of people, we have determined that the death of a 46-year-old man in Maud Street, Boston, was not suspicious."

They added a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.