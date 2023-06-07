Lincoln murder inquiry: Police appeal to trace car driver
- Published
Police investigating the death of a man in Lincoln have made an appeal to trace the driver of a red car who they believe may have "crucial information".
Emergency services were called to Gaunt Street at about 23:10 BST on Monday to reports a 66-year-old man had been assaulted, Lincolnshire Police said.
He suffered a suspected head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 32-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder. Police have asked for the motorist to contact them.
Officers could not specify a make and model but asked anyone who was driving a red car in the Gaunt Street area between 19:00 BST on 5 June and 00:30 BST 6 June to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Jen Lovatt, who is leading the investigation, said: "We still have several lines of enquiry to look into to establish the exact circumstances around what has happened, and post-mortem examinations have yet to take place to find out what caused his death.
"But I am satisfied that, at this moment, we do not need to look for anyone else in connection with this investigation."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.