Gedney Hill homeless veteran facility set for approval
A new facility to support homeless veterans and reintegrate them back into society is set to be approved.
Plans have been submitted to use land in Gedney Hill, near Spalding, for accommodation and support for those who served in the armed forces.
The initiative, entitled "Project Dignity", will be presented to South Holland District Council's planning committee later.
An ex-serviceman behind the plan said it would help six people over a year.
It intends to provide temporary accommodation, offer veterans employment opportunities and specialised support to aid their transition back into civilian life, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
John Murray, who developed the plan off Station Road along with his partner Mel Shephard, said it was a "direct response to the number of homeless ex-servicemen in Lincolnshire and the need to provide a co-ordinated and concentrated effort to assist their reintroduction into society".
Recommending approval, officers said: "Given the proposal seeks to provide temporary, assisted accommodation in a quiet and safe environment with the aim of reintegrating homeless veterans into society with employment, it is considered that a countryside location is suitable."
