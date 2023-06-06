Lincoln murder arrest after man, 66, dies in street assault

Police at the scene in Gaunt Street, LincolnBBC/Lisa Pitchford
Emergency services were called to Gaunt Street at about 23:10 BST on Monday

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Lincoln.

Emergency services were called to Gaunt Street at about 23:10 BST on Monday to reports a 66-year-old man had been assaulted, Lincolnshire Police said.

The force said the man had suffered a suspected head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man arrested nearby on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, a spokesperson added.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage taken in the area between 19:30 on Monday and 00:30 on Tuesday to come forward.

