Woman dies in three-wheel bike crash near Lincolnshire Showground
- Published
A 64-year-old woman has died after the three-wheeler motorbike she was riding collided with a van.
Police said the Honda bike collided with the blue Mercedes Sprinter van on the A15 near the Lincolnshire Showground just before 10:50 BST.
Emergency services were called but the woman died at the scene. Her family have been informed.
The A15 was closed at the junction of Riseholme Road and Grange de Lings Road while investigations were carried out.
Police urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.