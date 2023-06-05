Oliwier Kaczmarowski: Town pays tribute to boy found dead in river
Family and friends of a teenager whose body was found in a Lincolnshire river have come together to decorate his home town in his favourite colour of green.
Oliwier Kaczmarowski, 15, was last seen near Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough on 22 May. His body was found nearby in the River Trent four days later.
People in the town gathered on Sunday - many dressed in green - to hold a minute's silence in his honour.
They lit candles before setting off green flares in Oliwier's memory.
The event was followed by a football match held at Gainsborough Trinity Football Club's ground to raise money for the teenager's family.
The match was between teams from the Gainsborough and District Sunday Football League Social FC, with each side kneeling before kick-off as a mark of respect.
The money made from donations at the match will add to the more than £6,000 already raised by Oliwier's best friend, Kane McDonald, to help support them.
Writing on his GoFundMe page, Kane said: "This cruel and tragic event has shook the local community, with an entire town feeling the loss of our beloved friend.
"Due to the sudden nature of these circumstances, I am wanting to support Oliwier's family and remove any financial burdens they may face so they can devote their time to remembering Oliwier and healing during such a difficult time."
Lincolnshire Police said Oliwier's death was not being treated as suspicious.
