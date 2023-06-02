Manby Airfield: Horseboxes set ablaze at former RAF site
Horseboxes at the site of a former RAF airfield in Lincolnshire have been destroyed in an arson attack.
Police said the two empty boxes were set on fire at Manby Airfield, near Louth, on Thursday at about 17:50 BST.
They were damaged beyond repair, with searches for those behind the fire carried out around the local area.
Fires of this nature put a strain on emergency resources and could delay crews getting to other incidents, police said.
Lincolnshire Police said it believed that there may have been young people in the area at the time and asked those who witnessed the incident or have seen footage on social media to come forward.
"Reckless fire setting, particularly as we move towards hotter and drier weather, has the potential to spread from where it was started and poses a serious risk to people and property," a spokesperson said.
