Speed limit on North Hykeham road set to be cut after series of crashes
- Published
A reduced speed limit is set to be enforced on a North Hykeham road where a driver was killed in a lorry crash.
Adam Morgan, 47, died after his car was hit by a tipper truck on Meadow Lane in July 2021.
A school bus overturned on the same road four months later, after which Lincolnshire County Council was urged to cut the 60mph speed limit.
Councillors are expected to sign off plans to reduce the limit to 40mph at a meeting later.
There have been 10 collisions in which people were injured on Meadow Lane in the past five years, a report to the local authority's planning and regulation committee said. Three, including the crash which killed Mr Morgan, led to serious injuries.
David Costin, who was driving the lorry which which crashed into Mr Morgan's Audi, admitted causing death by careless driving and was given a 30-week suspended prison sentence last year.
In November 2021, a double-decker bus crashed into a ditch and overturned as it carried 60 children to two secondary schools.
No pupils were seriously hurt but a 12-year-old boy suffered a broken arm and a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital.
More than 700 people signed a petition calling for the speed limit to be reduced following the two crashes.
The council report recommended the committee approved the reduction given the rate of accidents on the road.
"It is anticipated that road safety along Meadow Lane will be improved should this new speed limit be introduced," it added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.