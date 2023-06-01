Kyra King: Father admits losing control of dog that killed baby
The father of a three-month-old girl killed by a husky has admitted being responsible for the out-of-control dog.
Kyra King was attacked on 6 March 2022 near Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire as her parents exercised 19 dogs in woods.
Vince King, 55, denied the charge, but changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
Karen Alcock, 41, his former partner and mother of the child, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing. Both will be sentenced in August.
The court heard that the pair had taken the dogs to Ostler Plantation at around 23:00 to pull a racing sledge.
Kyra was in her pram outside the van when one of the dogs named Blizzard escaped and mauled her.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, with an inquest later finding she died from head and neck injuries.
The pair will be sentenced for being in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death on 14 August.
Mr King, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire was released on unconditional bail.
