Welton le Wold crash: Woman, 56, killed in road collision
A 56-year-old woman has died after two cars crashed in a Lincolnshire village, police said.
A black Fiat and a blue Peugeot collided at about 14:40 BST on Tuesday at Lincoln Road in Welton le Wold.
Three others were injured in the crash, officers said, with the woman's family informed by police.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward "as we look to piece together what happened".
