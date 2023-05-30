Ingoldmells murder inquiry: Joseph Malek to stand trial
A man is to stand trial later this year charged with murdering a 43-year-old man in Ingoldmells.
Gareth Hart, from Rotherham, died after being found injured near a takeaway in the Lincolnshire resort on 6 April.
On Tuesday, Joseph Allan Malek, 33, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he entered not guilty pleas to both murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.
A provisional trial date was set for 9 October.
The trial is expected to last 10 days, counsels said.
Mr Malek, of Market Place, Belper, remains in custody.
