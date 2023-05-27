Skegness: Bank Holiday 'ruined by mindless vandals'
An an act of "mindless vandalism" has forced the closure of a children's paddling pool in Lincolnshire.
Bottles were thrown into the Fairy Dell Paddling Pool on Skegness seafront on Thursday evening, officials said.
The council said the incident had "ruined a bright Bank Holiday weekend" with the pool's expected opening now delayed until next week.
Councillor Steve Kirk from East Lindsey District Council said the bottles had "smashed into pieces".
Mr Kirk said "Unfortunately someone has committed this mindless act of vandalism to one of our much-loved community assets knowing exactly what damage and disruption this will cause to our residents and visitors.
"The glass drinking bottles thrown into the paddling pool area have smashed into small pieces and has caused us to close this area which was due to open for the Summer season."
A spokesperson for the council said work to empty, clean and refill the pools, would take "a number of days to ensure that it is done safely to re-open".
CCTV and anti-social behaviour officers were working to identify the people involved, the spokesperson added.
