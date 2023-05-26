Gainsborough missing boy: Body found in search for teenager
Search teams looking for a missing 15-year-old boy around the River Trent have found a body.
Oliwier was last seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough late on Monday evening.
Lincolnshire Police said officers had recovered a body about 300m (984ft) from the bridge.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, the force said, with Oliwier's family informed about the development on Friday.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We are currently treating the death as unexplained.
"Our thoughts are with Oliwier's family at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected."
Police search teams and members of the public have been conducting searches of the area for the last four days.
The searches on Friday included an underwater team and officers searching the banks, police said.
A vigil saw about 100 people line the Flood Road bridge on Thursday evening.
Speaking on Thursday, Supt Phil Baker praised the "enormous support" shown by the local community.
