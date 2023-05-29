Sutton on Sea: Cyclists dies after collapse
- Published
A woman has died after collapsing while cycling on the Lincolnshire coast, police have said.
Emergency services were called to reports of a woman in her 60s "in need of medical assistance" in Station Road, Sutton on Sea, shortly before 19:00 BST on Sunday.
She died a short time later despite the best efforts of crews, officers said. Her family has been informed.
Witnesses are asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.
A force spokesperson said the woman had been heading in the direction of Skegness when she collapsed.
They urged anyone with dashcam footage who had been driving near the chip shop in the High Street between 18:30 and 18:45 BST to contact them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.