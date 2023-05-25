Gainsborough missing teenager: Dozens attend vigil on bridge
- Published
About 100 people have attended a vigil on a Lincolnshire bridge near where a 15-year-old boy went missing.
Oliwier was last seen near the riverbank of the River Trent in Gainsborough late on Monday evening.
After CCTV showed someone entering the water at around the same time and location, Lincolnshire Police said it was now a recovery operation.
Members of Oliwier's family were among those at Thursday's vigil on the Flood Road bridge.
A major search operation for Oliwier has been taking place over the past three days, including looking in abandoned buildings, undergrowth and farmers' fields.
Police have also spoken to his friends and family, and have been reviewing CCTV and social media accounts.
Supt Phil Baker, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "Having carefully pieced together Oliwier's movements since he was last seen on Monday evening, we are now in the sad position to say that we believe he has entered the water.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.
"We're dealing with a 15 year old, and as a result of that it's very difficult for me and my officers not to be emotional and having to relay that message to his family."
Supt Baker also praised the "enormous support" shown by the local community, including sharing information and conducting local searches.
However, he added: "We'd ask that they now hand over the searching to our trained officers for their safety, as the banks of the river can be treacherous and the water is very fast-moving.
"We continue to be open to new lines of enquiry, so we ask that the public continue to send any information you have to us while we continue the search for Oliwier."
Kimberley Tinkler, who has been helping to spread the word about his disappearance, said: "Both parents and those who aren't parents are just thinking, we want this boy home and reunited with his mum.
"People who don't know each other are coming together and doing an extensive search of the riverbank, town, derelict buildings, everywhere."
