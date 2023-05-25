Gainsborough missing teenager entered water, police believe
- Published
Police searching for a teenage boy who was last seen near the River Trent in Lincolnshire say they now believe he entered the water.
Oliwier, 15, was last seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough late on Monday evening.
A major search for Oliwier has been taking place over the past three days.
But after CCTV showed someone entering the water at around the same time and location, Lincolnshire Police said it was now a recovery operation.
Supt Phil Baker said: "The last three days have seen a significant round-the-clock effort to find Oliwier.
"This has included searching abandoned buildings along the River Trent where he was last seen, searching footpaths, undergrowth, and local farmers' fields, as well as speaking with friends, family, and his school, and reviewing CCTV footage and social media accounts.
"Having carefully pieced together Oliwier's movements since he was last seen on Monday evening, we are now in the sad position to say that we believe he has entered the water.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."
Supt Baker also praised the "enormous support" shown by the local community, including sharing information and conducting local searches.
However, he added: "We'd ask that they now hand over the searching to our trained officers for their safety, as the banks of the river can be treacherous and the water is very fast-moving.
"We continue to be open to new lines of enquiry, so we ask that the public continue to send any information you have to us while we continue the search for Oliwier."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.