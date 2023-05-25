Lincoln care home remains in special measures
A Lincoln care home remains in special measures after being rated "inadequate" for the second time.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said Roman Wharf Care Home had not improved since the last inspection and "continued to place people at risk of harm".
It will be kept under review and be re-inspected within six months.
The care home said it was working with the county council "to drive forward improvements".
Roman Wharf Care Home provides accommodation and personal care for up to 50 people, some of whom are living with dementia.
Greg Reilly from the CQC said: "When we inspected Roman Wharf Care Home, it was concerning to see that areas we told leaders to improve last year still hadn't been done which continued to place people at risk of harm.
"There had been no improvement regarding the safeguarding of people living at the home to keep them safe.
"Incidents of alleged self-neglect, physical and verbal abuse had not been recorded, investigated, or reported to the local authority, and minimal support was given to people following an incident.
"In addition, medical advice from professionals was not always followed which placed people at risk. For example, one person who was at risk of falls and had sustained an injury at the home from falling needed hourly checks, but this was not being done."
'Particular challenges'
Mr Reilly said there were also "some positive areas of care".
"People told us they felt engaged about their care and when they raised concerns to the manager, actions were taken to resolve these," he said.
"Staff told us they felt the manager was supportive and honest about what was expected of them, and they felt comfortable approaching them with any concerns."
In a statement, the care home said: "Roman Wharf Care Home was facing particular challenges at the time of the January inspection which we have addressed.
"We can only apologise to the residents and their families. We have since addressed the regulator's concerns and remain entirely focused on ensuring the improvements are sustained.
"Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of those we care for. We look forward to welcoming CQC back in the near future to demonstrate the progress that has been made."
