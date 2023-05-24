Gainsborough river search continues for missing teenager
Police are continuing to search for a teenage boy who has gone missing in Lincolnshire.
Oliwier, 15, was last seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough late on Monday evening, according to Lincolnshire Police.
A dedicated team of officers was searching the River Trent and the surrounding area, the force said.
A spokesperson appealed for witnesses to help trace the teenager's movements prior to the last time he was seen.
"Please can you check dashcam footage if you were driving along Bridge Street and Trent Bridge between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday 22nd to see if it may have captured Oliwier," they said.
"We know he was near the riverbank at around those times, and we believe there were a number of motorists on the road at the time.
"We would ask that people do not speculate about what's happened to Oliwier," the spokesperson added.
The force also appealed for parents of children who know Oliwier to speak to them to see if they have information which could help.
Members of the community joined in the search for Oliwier on Wednesday morning.
Dennis Dannatt told BBC Look North he had spotted an appeal on Facebook and wanted to do whatever he could to help.
"Everybody is really concerned," he said.
