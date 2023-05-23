Gainsborough: River search for missing 15-year-old boy
Police are searching the River Trent for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Oliwier was last seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough late on Monday evening, Lincolnshire Police said.
"We are very concerned for his welfare and specialist officers are already in the area conducting a search of the water," the force said.
Those with information about Oliwier's disappearance have been asked to contact police.
