Lib Dems take control of West Lindsey District Council
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have taken control of a Lincolnshire council.
The party secured the most seats on West Lindsey District Council in the local elections earlier this month, but had been one short of a majority.
However, Lib Dem leader Trevor Young said one independent councillor had since aligned with his party, meaning it could take control of the authority.
As a result, Mr Young was elected as the new leader of the council, taking over from Conservative Owen Bierley.
In the local elections on 4 May, the Lib Dems gained six seats, taking their number of councillors on West Lindsey Council up to 18.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives lost five, taking their total down to 14.
A total of 19 votes were needed for a majority, so with the support of one independent councillor, the Lib Dems are now the leading party on the authority.
Following his election as leader of the council, Mr Young, councillor for the Gainsborough South West ward, said he was committed to ensuring every voice was heard and every perspective considered.
He will be supported by a deputy leader, Lesley Rollings, also from the Liberal Democrats, who pledged to ensure all communities were better connected and understood.
Liberal Democrat councillors Stephen Bunney and Matthew Boles were also elected as chairman and vice chairman respectively.
