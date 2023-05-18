South Kesteven: Independent-led coalition takes control of council
A new coalition is to run South Kesteven District Council after the Conservatives failed to secure support to install their leader.
Independent, Green, Liberal Democrat and Labour councillors have united to take control of the Lincolnshire authority.
Independent councillor Richard Cleaver will lead the group.
He was elected leader at Thursday's annual general meeting, beating Tory candidate Graham Jeal by one vote.
The Conservatives lost 16 seats in the elections on 4 May, while 16 new independents were voted in, a result which the Local Democracy Reporting Service said meant the Tories lost control of South Kesteven for the first time in 20 years.
The party, which remains the council's largest group, had been confident of installing Mr Jeal as leader in a coalition supported by independents.
Instead, Mr Cleaver was elected leader by 27 votes to 26 as the rival coalition pipped the Tories to the post.
Independent councillor Ashley Baxter was installed as his deputy.
Mr Cleaver said he would lead the group "with a fair and open mind".
"Half of them are newly elected councillors, who have been elected because they have listened to their electorate and they come here with great energy and commitment," he added."We also have many long-serving councillors whose wisdom and experience will be so important in moving this council."He said, as leader, he planned to improve decision-making, enhance scrutiny and review all major projects.
The council's previous leader Kelham Cooke and deputy leader Adam Stokes were among the Conservatives toppled in the election.
