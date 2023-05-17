Humberside Police on scene after man stabbed in Grimsby
- Published
An investigation has been launched after a man suffered "life-threatening" injuries when he was stabbed.
A cordon has been set up on Macaulay Street in Grimsby, after the attack at about 17:20 BST.
Officers remain on the scene - and in the area - to offer assurance, Humberside Police said.
Det Insp Scott Miller said he believed the stabbing was an "isolated incident".
He said: "Understandably given the nature of this incident it will be concerning to the local community.
"Locals to the area can expect a high presence of officers in the area providing reassurance to residents whilst enquiries continue."
Police said the man remains in hospital and inquiries were ongoing.
