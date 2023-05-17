Dambusters' dog: Lincolnshire council archaeologists oppose grave move
Council archaeologists in Lincolnshire have objected to plans to move a grave honouring the Dambusters' dog from RAF Scampton.
The 617 Squadron's mascot, a Labrador, died on the day of the famous "bouncing bomb" raid on German dams in 1943.
The RAF heritage team have put in an application to move the grave and any remains to the squadron's Norfolk base.
It comes amid a legal battle over Home Office plans to convert RAF Scampton into a migrant camp.
Squadron Wing Commander Guy Gibson used his dog's name, which is a racial slur, as a code word to confirm which German dams had been breached during the famous Second World War raid.
The black Labrador retriever died the same night after being hit by a car, but his death was kept from the airmen as it was feared they might see it as a bad omen.
In its application to West Lindsey District Council, the RAF heritage team raised concerns about preserving the dog's place of rest following uncertainty surrounding Scampton.
It said it would be "better" to return the grave and remains to 617 Squadron, based at RAF Marham in King's Lynn, which would "take care of the story for the foreseeable future".
However, Lincolnshire County Council has recommended that the local authority reject the application, expressing concerns about the potential impact on the site's heritage.
In a report, a representative wrote: "The proposed development involves the exhumation of the suspected zooarchaeological remains of a Labrador dog that belonged to Wing Commander Guy Gibson, and which acted as the mascot for 617 Squadron who led the Dambusters raid whilst stationed at RAF Scampton in 1943.
"Piecemeal developments such as this proposal... could lead to erosion and eventual loss of RAF Scampton's heritage significance, which is of national and international importance."
The application is open for public comments and will be determined by the authority at a later date.
