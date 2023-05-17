Colsterworth: Crashes on A1 causing long delays for drivers
Police warned of "severe delays" on the A1 in Lincolnshire after a multi-vehicle crash.
National Highways said traffic had been stopped in both directions between the B668 and the A151 near Colsterworth, with the fire brigade also attending.
A "number of road traffic collisions" were reported to Lincolnshire Police with vehicles caught up in the queues.
The initial crash was reported at about 06:15 BST and advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Both sides were partially reopen as of 09:40, with barrier damage causing lane closures on both sides of the road.
"There are severe delays between Grantham and Colsterworth," the force said.
