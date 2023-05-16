Dambusters: Lincolnshire marks 80th anniversary of World War Two raids
- Published
Events are taking place across Lincolnshire to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.
Fifty-three airmen were killed in the famous mission, which targeted three German dams on the 16 and 17 May 1943.
A Lancaster bomber is expected to fly over 28 former Bomber Command bases later while dignitaries were gathering at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) in Lincoln.
It is the first year events will take place without any surviving crew.
Operation Chastise, as the mission was officially named, is perhaps the best-known Bomber Command operation, with the crews' bravery immortalised in the 1955 film The Dam Busters.
Equipped with bouncing bombs designed to skim along the surface of the water, their targets were three giant dams in the Ruhr region, where Germany's steel and armaments industries were based.
The Möhne and the Eder dams were both successfully breached. The Sorpe dam was damaged but not destroyed.
Eight of the 19 bombers involved in the missions launched from RAF Scampton were shot down.
The names of the men lost in the raids are recorded on memorial walls at IBCC, where guests will gather later.
Nicky Van Der Drift, chief executive of IBCC, said it was "essential the service and sacrifice of airmen was remembered."
She added: "The freedoms we enjoy today is all thanks to those who served in the Second World War."
Ms Van Der Drift said the anniversary provided a perfect opportunity to shine a light on "the wider story" of Bomber Command, which "took the offensive" to the enemy.
Waddington Military Wives Choir will perform, with readings from excerpts of interviews with George "Johnny" Johnson MBE DFM.
Mr Johnson, the last surviving member of the Dambusters, died in December aged 101.
There will also be an exhibition of items from the centre's archives, organisers said.
The Lancaster aircraft, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will take off from RAF Coningsby bound for London, where it will fly over the RAF Museum, in Hendon, before flying over Lincolnshire's former bases.
Organisers said the flypast is dependent on the weather, with timings subject to change.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.