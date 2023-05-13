Lincoln Cathedral's lights enjoy 'disco of their own'
A fault in the exterior lighting at Lincoln Cathedral has caused a bit of a stir after staff reported it had taken on a life of its own.
The cathedral has previously been lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and in red, white and blue for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
However, in a post on social media the cathedral said the lights now appeared "to be enjoying a disco of their own".
"It is the weekend after all," they wrote on Facebook.
Some of those who responded to the post suggested it must be a Eurovision thing, while others referenced the Faithless song - God is a DJ.
Other said the lights looked "great" flashing on and off, while another said it "was joyous".
The cathedral said it was working to resolve the issue.
