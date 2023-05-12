Road near Bourne closed overnight after driver dies in crash
A man has died after a crash on a road in Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called to the collision involving two cars on the A151 at the village of Twenty, near Bourne, at 15:15 BST on Friday.
The driver of an Audi A7 died in the crash and three people travelling in a Peugeot 207 were injured.
The A151 will be closed in both directions near Twenty until Saturday morning, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Officers have asked anyone with dashcam footage or information about the collision to get in touch.
