South Kesteven District Council: Graham Jeal elected as group leader
- Published
A district council's Conservative group has elected a new leader after the previous post holder was toppled in May's local elections.
The Conservatives lost overall control of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), but remain the biggest party.
Councillor Graham Jeal was elected unopposed on Thursday, with former leader Kelham Cooke posting on Twitter that his office was "all packed up".
Mr Jeal said it was a "tremendous honour" to take up the position.
He said the election results last week "suggested a clear desire" for change at the authority, but added that national issues had also "played a role".
Mr Jeal said the party was "enormously grateful" for the support, but needed to reflect on residents' concerns.
"[The Conservatives] stand ready and able to serve, with a responsible team that understands the importance of spending public money wisely," he added.
'United behind our leader'
The Tories now have 24 seats - five short of a majority - after losing 16, with deputy leader Adam Stokes also losing his seat on a night that saw a surge in support for Independents.
The Independents now have 22 seats after gaining 11.
Fellow Conservative party member Councillor Ben Green said the party was "united behind its leader".
"[We] are prepared to work with anyone willing to enter into our spirit of unity - and professionalism, too," he added.
The Greens also gained four seats, while the Lib Dems took another two seats, taking their total to four. Labour lost one seat, reducing their total to two seats.
