Arrest over theft of Skegness RNLI lifeguards' quad bikes
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of three quad bikes belonging to the RNLI and used by lifeguards on the Lincolnshire coast.
The vehicles, worth £15,000, were taken from the RNLI's Skegness Support Centre in the early hours of Saturday 6 May.
A 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, Lincolnshire Police said.
He was also held in connection with two burglaries in Skegness in which five vans were stolen, officers added.
The man was detained after officers executed a warrant at two properties in Ludford, the force said.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said investigations into the burglaries were ongoing.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.