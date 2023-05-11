Horncastle iguana rescued from tree after escaping via cat flap

Iguana up a treeLFRS
Einstein the iguana got stuck up a tree after it followed the family cat out of the home through a cat flap, the fire service said

Firefighters rescued an iguana from a tree after it escaped from home by chasing another pet through a cat flap.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was surprised to find its last job in Horncastle on Wednesday evening involved a reptile named Einstein.

He had been missing for 24 hours before he was spotted up a tree on Queen Street, a spokesperson said.

Crews rescued the iguana with the help of a tree surgeon using chimney rods, salvage sheets and rope equipment.

LFRS
It took two fire crews from Horncastle and Louth, along with a local tree surgeon, to save the reptile

Firefighters from Horncastle and Louth were called to the scene shortly before 18:00 BST by the RSPCA.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "A busy day for Horncastle crew today, and then we finished off with a small animal rescue, but to our surprise not what we were expecting.

"We got to meet the lovely Einstein the Iguana who got himself stuck up a very large tree, thanks to Louth Fire Station and our amazing local tree surgeon for some assistance we managed to safely get him back down."

LFRS
Einstein the iguana had been missing for 24 hours before he was spotted
This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics