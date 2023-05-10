Skegness RNLI lifeguards' quad bikes stolen in burglary
- Published
Three quad bikes belonging to the RNLI and used by lifeguards on the Lincolnshire coast have been stolen during a burglary.
The vehicles, worth £15,000, were taken during a break-in at the RNLI's Skegness Support Centre in the early hours of Saturday, the charity said.
Carl Harris, from the RNLI, said the all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) had only been delivered the previous day.
He said Lincolnshire Police were investigating the incident.
In a Facebook post, RNLI Skegness said: "These are vital pieces of equipment that help saves lives throughout the summer on our Lincolnshire beaches.
"They cost our charity over £15,000, on top of the damage caused by the break-in."
Mr Harris, RNLI regional lifeguard lead, said the ATVs were used to respond to incidents on the beach at Skegness "covering a large distance quickly".
He said the lifeguard team was called by police in the early hours of Saturday after officers discovered the burglary.
"We are saddened they've been stolen from the charity. We are urging anyone with any information to come forward," Mr Harris said.
Lincolnshire Police has been approached for a comment.
