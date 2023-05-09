Police name van driver killed in A16 collision in Lincolnshire
- Published
A man who died following a two-vehicle crash on the A16 in Lincolnshire has been named by police.
Graham Ross died when his grey Ford Transit van and a black BMW convertible collided near North Thoresby on 24 April.
The 34-year-old, from Newcastle upon Tyne, and a woman in her 40s who has not been named, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said Mr Ross's family had asked for privacy.
They added the force was still appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or had dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.