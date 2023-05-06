Royal Standard carrier to 'duck' at Westminster Abbey doors
- Published
A Lincolnshire man who will lead the King and Queen Consort into Westminster Abbey while carrying the Royal Standard says he has to "duck" at the entrance.
Francis Dymoke, from Scrivelsby near Horncastle, will play a key role during the Coronation ceremony on Saturday.
Mr Dymoke's family has held the title of the King or Queen's Champion since the 14th Century.
During final rehearsals ahead of the ceremony, he said the royal flag "stuck up ten foot above my head".
The King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned in Westminster Abbey since 1066.
The day of splendour and formality will feature customs dating back more than 1,000 years.
"I shall be one of about 50 people leading the King and Queen into Westminster Abbey, it's a fairly large procession," Mr Dymoke said.
"I shall be carrying the Royal Standard which I shall place on the right hand corner of the altar."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Mr Dymoke said he was "feeling quite nervous" a few days ago, but the rehearsals had given him plenty of confidence.
Speaking about the Royal Standard, he said: "It's quite heavy, getting into the abbey I have to remember to duck through the doors because it sticks up ten foot above my head.
"I'm certainly honoured, I'm following in the footsteps of 33 ancestors who will be looking over my shoulder and making sure I do the job properly."
Follow BBC Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk