Inspection reveals extent of Lincoln's Glory Hole path damage
An underwater inspection of Lincoln's Glory Hole walkway has revealed that parts of the structure have "deteriorated in a major way".
The path, which leads to the renowned city centre High Bridge, was closed in February after being deemed unsafe.
A team of specialist divers called in last month found that parts of the underside have crumbled away.
Lincolnshire County Council said it would look into re-building a section of the structure with modern materials.
The underwater investigation revealed that most of the vertical piles are in reasonable condition, except for one post.
A council spokesperson said: "Other areas under the walkway have deteriorated in a major way, which has backed-up our theory into how the Glory Hole underside crumbled away.
"With the site being within a conservation area and the Grade II-listed buildings immediately alongside the walkway, the entire situation is extremely complex and needs to continue with sympathy and appreciation for the historic nature of the Glory Hole."
Roger Baldam-Lucas, who runs the Be Hair salon, which is accessed by the walkway, said his income has already been impacted by the closure.
He said he fears further delays would cause more losses.
"Customers are already going to other shops in the area. They're not finding us, they think we're shut," he said.
"We're trying to inform people that we're open in as many ways as possible but a big part of our business is from walk-bys along the thoroughfare."
