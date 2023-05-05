Grants fund Lincolnshire Coronation celebrations
Coronation celebrations in parts of Lincolnshire are to get more than £13,000 in grants.
South Kesteven District Council is giving the money to more than 15 organisations to fund parties and other events.
Activities include picnics, lunches, street parties, commemorative items, music events, a diversity festival and an evening ceilidh.
The cash comes from the council's Community Fund.
Children in the village of Colsterworth will get commemorative medals, while Brownies and Rainbows in Pointon and Sempringham will receive bookmarks.
Elsewhere, lunches, afternoon teas and barbecues will be held in Irnham, Ingoldsby and Braceborough.
There will be street parties and picnics in Caythorpe, Swayfield and Bourne and a flower festival in the Priory Church in Deeping St James.
The village of Stubton will hold a weekend of events including an open gardens and crafts.
Uffington Parish Council will round off Saturday's celebrations by holding a Coronation Ceilidh.
