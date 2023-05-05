Local election results 2023: Labour retain control of Lincoln

View of LincolnRichard Croft / Geograph
Lincoln is still under Labour control, despite losing two seats to the Lib Dems

Labour's flag still flies over City of Lincoln Council, despite losing two seats to the Liberal Democrats.

A third of the authority's 33 seats were up for election and, despite their losses, Labour remain in control of 20. The Conservatives maintained their nine seats.

The Lib Dems now have four seats.

Labour leader Ric Metcalfe praised his party for winning eight seats of the 11 being contested, but said he was disappointed to lose two councillors.

City of Lincoln Council
Councillor Ric Metcalfe praises his Labour party colleagues for winning eight of the 11 seats up for grabs

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "I think a lot of Conservative voters are disillusioned with the Conservatives nationally, and it looks as though they've put their vote this time to the Liberal Democrats.

"The Lib Dems have benefited from that disillusionment, I don't think they've taken many votes from us."

The turnout across Lincoln was 29.38% - higher than 2022 at 29.07% but lower than 2021 at 31.37%. The lowest turnout was 19.88% in Park Ward.

According to LDRS reporter Daniel Jaines, the Lib Dems left the count early to celebrate their wins.

However, they took to social media with York councillor Darryl Smalley, who was in attendance at the Lincoln Drill Hall count, tweeting: "Doubled the size of the Lib Dem group - Labour have been put on notice!"

