Gainsborough: Man seriously injured in motorbike crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash near Gainsborough in Lincolnshire.
The man in his 30 remains in hospital after the crash on Monson Road in Northorpe, at about 15:00 BST on Monday, Lincolnshire Police said.
No other vehicle was involved in the incident, a force spokesperson added.
Officers asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage of the incident or surrounding roads to get in touch.
