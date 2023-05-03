Firefighters still at scene of Port Sutton Bridge scrap blaze
Firefighters in Lincolnshire remain at the scene of a large scrap blaze which broke out on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called to Port Sutton Bridge marina at about 15:20 BST, when approximately 1,700 tonnes of scrap was reported to be on fire.
Residents were advised to close their doors and windows because of large amounts of smoke and fumes in the area.
Crews from Sutton Bridge and Spalding worked with colleagues from King's Lynn to tackle the blaze.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was still ongoing and two appliances remained at the site along with the aerial ladder platform and high volume pump.
