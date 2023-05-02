Fire crews tackle Port Sutton Bridge scrap blaze
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which has broken out at Port Sutton Bridge marina in Lincolnshire.
Approximately 1,700 tonnes of scrap is believed to be on fire at the site, according to Lincolnshire Fire Service.
Police were called to reports of a blaze at about 15:20 BST on Tuesday.
Residents have been told to close their doors and windows, with a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson saying there was "lots of smoke and fumes" in the area.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.