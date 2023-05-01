Suspected dog poisonings at Lincolnshire beauty spot
Dog owners have been asked to keep their pets on leads around a Lincolnshire lake amid fears two animals died from poisoning.
Police officers said dogs should not be allowed to eat anything found at Fillingham lake after the pets' deaths.
The force's Rural Crime Action Team said a search had taken place and a man was assisting with its inquiries.
It added: "If your dog becomes ill at all we would urge that you seek urgent veterinary help straight away."
