Man who stole lead from church roofs was exploited, court told
A man found guilty of stealing lead sheeting from 15 churches was exploited by his cousin, a court has heard.
Madalin Gabriel Prundaru, 26, of Redbridge Lane East, Ilford, was given a community order after a jury found him guilty of 18 charges of theft.
Prundaru stole from churches in Lincolnshire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Judge James House KC said Prundaru had been "easy prey" for exploitation.
The offences occurred between May and August 2016 and the thefts caused an estimated £461,000 of damage.
St Nicholas Church in Walcot, Lincolnshire, and nearby St Boltoph's Church in Newton, were two of the sites targeted.
In a statement read in court, the Reverend Nicholas Munday said the attacks had "devastated" the community.
"It's been necessary to find large sums of money for the repairs," he said.
"Both [churches] are beautiful listed buildings and part of our national heritage. The loss of lead has caused damage to the exterior and interior."
The court heard that Prundaru had apologised and was remorseful for being involved in the thefts.
He was 19 at the time of the incidents and after losing his job at a supermarket, his cousin Gigi Lovan Prundaru asked him to help load lead into a van.
The court heard that Gigi Prundaru would identify a suitable church on Google Earth and a gang would leave London late at night equipped to steal the lead, which would then be sold.
Madalin Prundaru was paid between £30 and £50 for a night's work.
'Easy prey'
Judge House said Gigi Prundaru had already been jailed for six years and one month for his role in the thefts and another man, Laurentiu Ilie Rebeca, had been jailed for four years and 10 months.
He said a psychological report showed Madalin Prundaru had learning difficulties.
"You followed them like a lamb and you were paid a pittance for what you did," Judge House told Prundaru.
"You were easy prey and it would have been difficult for you to stand up to your cousin and the others."
Prundaru had been wearing an electronic tag for five years, since he was released on bail in 2018, the court heard.
He was sentenced to a 24-month community order and 30 days of rehabilitation activity at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday.
