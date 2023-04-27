Royle Family actor Peter Martin dies aged 82
- Published
Actor Peter Martin, who starred in The Royle Family and Brassed Off, has died aged 82.
Mr Martin, born in Gainsborough, was also known for his roles in Emmerdale and the original BBC series of All Creatures Great and Small.
Ricky Tomlinson, who appeared with Mr Martin in The Royle Family, paid tribute to the actor.
He said Mr Martin "was an absolute joy to work with and a brilliant actor", adding he would be "sadly missed".
Mr Martin starred as neighbour Joe Carroll in The Royle Family, and Len Reynolds in Emmerdale between 2001 and 2007.
He played Ernie in 1996 film Brassed Off.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.